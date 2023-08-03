Al-Nassr are leading the points table in Group C of the Arab Club Champions Cup. With 4 points from 2 games, the team leads Al-Shabab on goal difference. Next up for them is a match against Zamalek who have managed 3 points so far. Al-Nassr started the campaign with a goalless draw against Al-Shabab but they finally managed to end their winless run with a convincing 4-1 display versus Monastir. The team has an important season coming up in the Saudi League wherein it will be looking to do better than their second-placed finish last campaign. Zamalek versus Al-Nassr starts at 8:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Al-Nassr vs Zamalek, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Sadio Mane has made his switch to Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich and his presence is bound to lift the attacking game of the club. He alongside Cristiano Ronaldo guarantees goals and their link-up play should make up for interesting viewing. Both Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo were on the scoresheet in the last game. Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana will keep things tidy in midfield and the duo brings in a lot of stability in both attack and defence. Khalid Al-Ghannam is one of the talented local players in the side and he has been a consistent performer.

Sayed Abdallah and Ahmed Sayed scored the goals against Monastir but the duo had a quiet match in the 1-0 loss to Al-Shabab. Seifeddine Jaziri leads the attack with Amr El Sisi in the playmaker role. Zizo on the wings plays with a lot of flare and Al-Nassr will do well to keep him quiet. Nabil Emad in midfield is the shield for the Zamalek backline. 'Welcoming Sadio With Love' Al-Nassr Share Video of Sadio Mane Receiving Special Welcome From New Teammates.

When is Zamalek vs Al-Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be facing Zamalek in a Group C match in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Zamalek vs Al-Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Zamalek vs Al-Nassr match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Gerd Muller’s Record With Header in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Win Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Zamalek vs Al-Nassr, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Although any information about the live streaming of the Zamalek vs Al-Nassr match is not available, fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Al-Nassr were struggling to be defensive line deployed by team who play with low block. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will have important roles to play in this contest.

