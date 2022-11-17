Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu defeated Goa by 57 runs in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu amassed 373 for 4 thanks to a blistering 168 by opener N Jagadeesan and a ton by B Sai Sudharsan (117). They restricted the opposition to 316 for 6 in 50 overs.

Jagadeesan, who brought up his third straight century in the tournament, looked on course for a double ton before falling to Suyash S Prabhudessai (2/87). He was involved in a massive 276-run partnership for the opening wicket with B Sai Sudharsan (117, 112 balls, 13 fours).

Jagadeesan smashed 15 fours and six sixes in his knock which put Tamil Nadu on track for a mammoth score.

Sudharsan, who has been in good form too, matched his opening partner stroke for stroke as the two went on the offensive from the start.

Though the rate of scoring slowed down after the exit of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan, Aparajith smashed three sixes in his 17-ball 31 to take TN to 373 for 4.

Goa put up a brave response through half centuries by Snehal Kauthankar (67), Siddhesh Lad (62 not out), Ishaan Gadekar (51) and Eknath (50).

Lad, who previously played for Mumbai, gave it his all. However, the huge target proved beyond Goa.

It was the third win for Tamil Nadu, the runners-up last season.

In other matches, Kerala beat Chhattisgarh by eight wickets and Andhra crushed Bihar by 132 runs riding on a superb 154 by Ashwin Hebbar and half-centuries from Hanuma Vihari and Ricky Bhui.

Meanwhile, Haryana routed Arunachal Pradesh by 306 runs with C K Bishnoi and Yuvraj Singh hammering tons.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 373 for 4 in 50 overs (N Jagadeesan 168, B Sai Sudharsan 117, B Aparajith 31 not out, M Shahrukh Khan 29, Arjun Tendulkar 2/61) vs Goa 316 for 6 in 50 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 67, Siddhesh Lad 62 not out,Ishaan Gadekar 51, Eknath 50) by 57 runs. TN: 4 points, Goa: 0.

Chhattisgarh 171 all out in 48.1 overs (Ashutosh Singh 40, Ajay Mandal 30, Akhil Scaria 4/25, N Basil 3/40) lost to Kerala 175 for 2 in 36.1 overs (P Rahul 92 not out, Vatshal 35) by eight wickets. Kerala: 4 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

Andhra 302 for 7 in 50 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 154, 141 balls, 10X4, 4X6), Hanuma Vihari 52, Ricky Bhui 52) beat Bihar 170 all out by 132 runs (Pratap 60, Sachin Kumar Singh 42, M Harishankar Reddy 3/21, B Ayyappa 2/19). Andhra: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Haryana 397 for 8 in 50 overs (C K Bishnoi 134 (124 balls, 16X4, 1X6), Yuvraj Singh 131 (116 balls, 12X4, 3X6), Himanshu Rana 38, Nishant Sindhu 36, Niia 5/84) beat Arunachal Pradesh 91 all out (Rahul Tewatia 4/24, Mohit Sharma 2/7) by 306 runs. Haryana: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.

