Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wished luck to the Olympic-bound contingent from the state as they gear up to participate in the upcoming Games.

Badminton players PV Sindhu and R Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and family members of hockey player Rajani met with the Chief Minister at the state secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister handed them cheques of Rs 5 lakhs. He has also handed over PV Sindhu a copy of GO allocating 2 acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.

Women's hockey player Rajani from Chittoor district is in Bangalore for practice for the Tokyo Olympics, so her family members came to Amaravati to meet the Chief Minister.

State Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary Ramgopal, SAAP authorities participated in this program.

Tokyo Olympics are slated to be held from July 23-August 8 this year. The event was scheduled to go ahead last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

