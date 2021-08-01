Tokyo, Aug 1 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Athletics:

*Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:25am IST.

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30pm IST.

Equestrian:

*Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6am IST.

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30pm IST.

*Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15pm IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Australia in Women's Semifinal: 8:30am IST.

Shooting:

*Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00am IST.

*Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20pm IST. PTI PDS

