Tokyo, Aug 2 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the eleventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Athletics:

*Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50am IST.

*Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

*Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30am IST start.

