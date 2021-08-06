Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the 15th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Also Read | Sjoerd Marijne Resigns: Hockey Team's Chief Coach Says Tokyo Olympics 2020 Was Last Assignment With Indian Women's Hockey Team.
Athletics:
*Neeraj Chopra in the final of men's javelin throw: 4:30pm IST
Also Read | MS Dhoni's Blue Tick Returns on Twitter After Fans Lash out At Micro-Blogging Platform.
Golf:
*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 4: 3:00am IST.
Wrestling:
*Bajrang Punia in men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:15pm IST start.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)