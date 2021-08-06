Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the 15th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Athletics:

*Neeraj Chopra in the final of men's javelin throw: 4:30pm IST

Golf:

*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 4: 3:00am IST.

Wrestling:

*Bajrang Punia in men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:15pm IST start.

