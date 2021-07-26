Tokyo, Jul 26 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Rank Country Gold

Silver Bronze Total

1 Japan 8 2 3 13

2 USA 7 3 4 14

3 China 6 5 7 18

4 ROC 4 5 3 12

5 Great Britain3 3 1 7

6 Korea 3 0 4 7

7 Australia 2 1 3 6

8 Kosovo 2 0 0 2

9 Italy 1 4 4 9

10 France 1 2 2 5

11 Canada 1 2 1 4

12 Hungary 1 1 0 2

12 Tunisia 1 1 0 2

14 Croatia 1 0 1 2

14 Slovenia 1 0 1 2

16 Austria 1 0 0 1

16

Ecuador 1 0 0 1

16 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1

16 Iran 1 0 0 1

16 Norway 1 0 0 1

16 Philippines 1 0 0 1

16 Thailand 1 0 0 1

16 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1

24 Netherlands 0 3 0 3

25 Chinese Taipei0 2 0 2

26 Brazil 0 2 1 3

27 Georgia 0 2 0 2

28 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2

28 Spain 0 1 1 2

28 Indonesia 0 1 1 2

28 Serbia 0 1 1 2

28 Switzerland 0 1 1 2

33 Belgium 0 1 0 1

33 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1

33 India 0 1 0 1

33 Colombia 0 1 0 1

33 Denmark 0 1 0 1

33 Jordan 0 1 0 1

33 Romania 0 1 0 1

40 Germany 0 0 3 3

40 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3

42 Egypt 0 0 2 2

42 Mongolia 0 0 2 2

42 Turkey 0 0 2 2

42 Ukraine 0 0 2 2

46 Cote d'Ivoire 0 0 1 1

46 Estonia 0 0 1 1

46 Israel 0 0 1 1

46 Kuwait 0 0 1 1

46 Mexico 0 0 1 1

46 New Zealand 0 0 1 1. PTI

