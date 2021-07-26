Tokyo, Jul 26 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Rank Country Gold
Silver Bronze Total
1 Japan 8 2 3 13
2 USA 7 3 4 14
3 China 6 5 7 18
4 ROC 4 5 3 12
5 Great Britain3 3 1 7
6 Korea 3 0 4 7
7 Australia 2 1 3 6
8 Kosovo 2 0 0 2
9 Italy 1 4 4 9
10 France 1 2 2 5
11 Canada 1 2 1 4
12 Hungary 1 1 0 2
12 Tunisia 1 1 0 2
14 Croatia 1 0 1 2
14 Slovenia 1 0 1 2
16 Austria 1 0 0 1
16
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
16 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
16 Iran 1 0 0 1
16 Norway 1 0 0 1
16 Philippines 1 0 0 1
16 Thailand 1 0 0 1
16 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
24 Netherlands 0 3 0 3
25 Chinese Taipei0 2 0 2
26 Brazil 0 2 1 3
27 Georgia 0 2 0 2
28 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
28 Spain 0 1 1 2
28 Indonesia 0 1 1 2
28 Serbia 0 1 1 2
28 Switzerland 0 1 1 2
33 Belgium 0 1 0 1
33 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
33 India 0 1 0 1
33 Colombia 0 1 0 1
33 Denmark 0 1 0 1
33 Jordan 0 1 0 1
33 Romania 0 1 0 1
40 Germany 0 0 3 3
40 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
42 Egypt 0 0 2 2
42 Mongolia 0 0 2 2
42 Turkey 0 0 2 2
42 Ukraine 0 0 2 2
46 Cote d'Ivoire 0 0 1 1
46 Estonia 0 0 1 1
46 Israel 0 0 1 1
46 Kuwait 0 0 1 1
46 Mexico 0 0 1 1
46 New Zealand 0 0 1 1. PTI
