Tokyo, Jul 31 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 21 12 12 45

2 Japan 17 5 8 30

3 USA 16 17 12 45

4 ROC 11 15 11 37

5 Australia 10

13 14 27

6 Great Britain 8 9 11 28

7 South Korea 5 4 7 16

8 France 4 9 6 19

9 Netherlands 4 7 5 16

10 New Zealand 4 3 3 10

55 India 0 1 0 1. PTI

