Tokyo, Jul 31 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 21 12 12 45
2 Japan 17 5 8 30
3 USA 16 17 12 45
4 ROC 11 15 11 37
5 Australia 10
13 14 27
6 Great Britain 8 9 11 28
7 South Korea 5 4 7 16
8 France 4 9 6 19
9 Netherlands 4 7 5 16
10 New Zealand 4 3 3 10
55 India 0 1 0 1. PTI
