Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI): India men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday dedicated the bronze medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to all the COVID-19 warriors who have been working to save lives during the pandemic.

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

"And, now the long waiting dream has been fulfilled. This was a collective effort, from all the players, coaches and support staff. Their unrelenting backing has resulted in a positive outcome today. I dedicate this victory to the COVID warriors, who have been working relentlessly to save lives. This medal came after 41 long years and I'm confident that my team will continue to improve and perform better in the upcoming events also," Manpreet said in a statement on Twitter.

"At the end, a gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Ministry of Sports, Hockey India, SAI, 10A, Punjab Police for the constant support and motivation towards the National Hockey Team," he added.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team.

Minutes after the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to skipper Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid and said the hard work put in by them over the months had finally paid off.

"Many many congratulations to you and the entire team, you have made history. The entire country is filled with joy. Your hard work has paid off. You have done a lot of hard work, please wish the entire side on my behalf. The entire country is happy, congratulations coach Reid, you have created history. My best wishes are with you," PM Modi was heard saying to Manpreet and Reid in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of SAI Media. (ANI)

