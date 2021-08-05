Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia will be aiming to add to India’s medal tally at Tokyo Olympics 2020 when they take the court in their respective wrestling freestyle division matches. Both Indian wrestlers will be in action at Tokyo 2020 On August 05, 2021 (Thursday) and are competing for medals, given different colours. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia wrestling match live streaming can scroll down below. Ravi Kumar Dahiya Bitten on Arm by Nurislam Sanayev During Men's Wrestling 57kgs Semi-Final at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is guaranteed at least a silver medal as he is in the finals of Men’s 53kg freestyle wrestling category and will face Russian Olympic Committee’s Zabur Uguev with the intentions of winning a gold medal for the country. Meanwhile, Deepak Punia will face San Marino’s Myles Amine in Men’s 96kg freestyle for a bronze medal. Deepak Punia Fails To Qualify for Finals of Men’s 86kg Freestyle Wrestling Competition, Will Play for Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

When Is Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia Wrestling Medal Matches At Tokyo Olympics 2020? (Know Date, Time)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia will be in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 05, 2021 (Thursday). Both wrestlers will be aiming for a medal and their respective bouts have a tentative start time of 04:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with Dahiya fighting first and Punia’s bout taking place after him.

Where To Watch Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia Wrestling Medal Matches At Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and will telecast the matches of Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 2 channels to watch the live telecast of the wrestling bouts. DD S[orts are also likely to provide the telecast.

How T Watch Live Inline Streaming Of Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia Wrestling Medal Matches At Tokyo Olympics 2020?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live-action of Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia’s wrestling matches.

