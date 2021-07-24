Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Yumenoshima Final Field. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

An San and Kim Je Deok displayed their A-game in the entire match, giving no respite to the Indian pair, and in the first two sets, the South Korean duo dominated.

However, Deepika and Pravin staged a comeback in the third set, and they brought the scoreline to 4-2. In the fourth set, Deepika and Jadhav scored 33, but An San and Deok scored a total of 36, and as a result, they ended up winning the match.

Earlier on Saturday, the mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav had booked their place in the quarterfinals after defeating the Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun in the pre-quarterfinals.

Trailing 3-1 in the match, India made a stunning comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei 5-3. Needing a perfect 10 to seal the deal in the deciding set, Deepika stepped up to the occasion and she registered what was needed to hand a victory to Deepika and Pravin. (ANI)

