India's Judo campaign in Tokyo 2020 started on backfoot as Sushila Devi Likmabam lost to Hungary's Csernoviczki in the round of 32 f the women's 48 kg category.
Shushila Devi goes down to Hungary's Csernoviczki in the round of 32 of the women's 48 kg #Judo category. What a spirited display from our Indian braveheart nevertheless! #Tokyo2020
Let's keep their spirits high with #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2021
India Men's Hocket tea had a positive start to their Pool A campaign in Tokyo 2020 Olympics as they defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the opening game. India will face Australia next, who defeated Japan 5-3.
WHAT A START! 🥳
The #MenInBlue go past the New Zealand barrier to register their first win of #Tokyo2020. 🇮🇳#NZLvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/j8mWIMOpCN— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 24, 2021
China's Yang Qian has won a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Event. The Chinese defeated Anastasiia Galashina (ROC) in the final, scoring 251.8 points, which is a new Final Olympic Record for Yang. Switzerland's Nina Christen wins Bronze Medal.
24 July - #Shooting / Women's 10m Air Rifle
🥇 YANG Qian🇨🇳
🥈 Anastasiia Galashina
🥉 Nina Christen🇨🇭
Congratulations to the first medalists of #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | @ISSF_Shooting— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 24, 2021
Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan have missed out on the race for medals at the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. Apurvi finished 36th and Elavenil 16th in the event.
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Shooting
10m Air Rifle Women's FinalsApurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan miss out on the race for the medals! Apurvi - 36th and Elavenil - 16th. Great effort @apurvichandela & a good debut @elavalarivan #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AdEy9B80gM— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021
Indian archer Deepika Kumari had advanced to the quarter-finals of women's individual recurve event after defeating Bhutan's Karma.
Kumari means business and the Indian mixed team is into the quarterfinals at the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics.#ArcheryatTokyo #archery pic.twitter.com/jQR10q4eSv— World Archery (@worldarchery) July 24, 2021
India's mixed archery team of Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari defeated Chines Tapei 5-3 to advance to the next round of the competition.
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Archery
Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations Results @DeepikaKumari and @pravinarcher Jadhav advance to the next round as they get past Chinese Taipei with a 5-3 score! #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/QWSwy7Uunn— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway as teams are set to compete against each other on the first medal-winning day (July 24, 2021) at the multi-nation tournament. Day 2 of the Olympics will see the return of softball and 3x3 basketball make its debut in the competition while Women’s 10m air rifle will award the first medal of the day, where a total of seven medals will be awarded. Meanwhile, we bring you the live updates and medal winners from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 24: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 1.
The 32nd edition of the summer games were originally scheduled to be held last year but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played from July 23, 2021 onwards to August 08, 2021. This will be the fourth time that the Olympics will be held in Japan with Tokyo hosting the Games for the second time. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see a total of 10,000+ athletes from 205 nations (+ EOR team) will compete across 339 events in 33 sports (50 disciplines) with the aim of winning a medal for their country. The 2020 Games sees the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball and freestyle BMX, and the return of madison cycling, baseball and softball.