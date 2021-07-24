The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway as teams are set to compete against each other on the first medal-winning day (July 24, 2021) at the multi-nation tournament. Day 2 of the Olympics will see the return of softball and 3x3 basketball make its debut in the competition while Women’s 10m air rifle will award the first medal of the day, where a total of seven medals will be awarded. Meanwhile, we bring you the live updates and medal winners from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 24: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 1.

The 32nd edition of the summer games were originally scheduled to be held last year but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played from July 23, 2021 onwards to August 08, 2021. This will be the fourth time that the Olympics will be held in Japan with Tokyo hosting the Games for the second time. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see a total of 10,000+ athletes from 205 nations (+ EOR team) will compete across 339 events in 33 sports (50 disciplines) with the aim of winning a medal for their country. The 2020 Games sees the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball and freestyle BMX, and the return of madison cycling, baseball and softball.