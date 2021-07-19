New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Legendary batsman and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will interact with Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian athletics team on Tuesday.

The athletics events at the Olympics start on July 31 and it will run through August 9. It will be a virtual send-off ceremony for the Indian athletics team as they wait eagerly to interact with former batsman Tendulkar.

"The great @sachin_rt will be speaking to our #Tokyo2020 bound #IndianAthletics team tomorrow at 4:15pm (IST). JOIN US on our FB page for Live streaming of the Virtual Send Off Ceremony & send your wishes to TeamIndia #Athletics," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian athletes' bound for Tokyo Olympics.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi had discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on Mann Ki Baat, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them.

Earlier this month, AFI announced a 26-member team to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said that the federation is looking forward to a good show by the team.

He also said it was significant that as many as 12 individual athletes and our 4x400m mixed relay team had attained entry standards, laid down by World Athletics, to secure automatic berths.

Dutee Chand (women's 100m and 200m), MP Jabir (men's 400m Hurdles), Gurpreet Singh (men's 50km race walk) and Annu Rani (women's Javelin Throw) are assured of entries on the strength of their rankings.

The squad:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles): M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk); 4x400m Relay: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom; 4x400m Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony

Women: Dutee Chand (100m and 200m); Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia (Discus Throw) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk) and (Mixed 4x400m Relay): Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanlakshmi Sekha (ANI)

