Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team captain Rani's father has credited her coach Baldev Singh for his daughter's success in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Rani has led the team from the front so far in the Tokyo Olympics. She has got the full support of Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh, who mentored her during the initials years. The Indian players played their hearts out and fought toe-to-toe against the World No. 2 Australian outfit and defeated them 1-0 to reach the semi-finals of the mega sporting event.

"It's very happy and proud moment for us. Our daughter (Rani) has created history. It all happened because of her coach Baldev Singh. I remeber before leaving for Tokyo, she had said to me that she'll return with a medal," Rampal told ANI.

The Indian team was sublime in attack on Monday and while defending as Gurjit Kaur (22') emerged as the only goal-scorer of the match.

Meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team midfielder Nikki Pradhan's father Soma Pradhan said the family hopes that the team will return with gold.

"I watched her quarter-finals match today. We're happy that our team defeated Australia and entered semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. We hope that she will return with gold medal," Pradhan said.

The Indian team will face off against World No. 5 Argentina in the semi-final on Wednesday. Argentina defeated Germany 3-0 in their quarter-final earlier on Monday. (ANI)

