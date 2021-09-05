Tokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): With Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas Yathiraj winning the silver medal in men's singles SL4 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated him for registering his name in the history books.

France's Lucas Mazur defeated Suhas by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 -- Yoyogi National Stadium.

Also Read | Suhas Yathiraj Settles for Silver in Paralympics 2020 in Men’s Singles SL4 Match: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Viren Rasquinha, Deepa Malik & Others Hail Noida DM.

"Silver for Suhas Yathiraj! Exceptional performance by the IAS officer to almost outclass the world no.1 in the men's singles badminton SL4. Exemplifies the belief of our Para athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations! #Praise4Para," tweeted Abhinav Bindra.

"Inspiring IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj has made India extremely proud at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Congratulations Suhas Yathiraj on winning spectacular silver medal in the Men's Badminton Singles SL4!" wrote Kiren Rijiju.

Also Read | 2020 Paralympic Games Live Updates Day 12: Krishna Nagar’s Match Delayed Due to Medal Ceremonies.

On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final. Battling it out on Court 1, the top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Meanwhile, shuttler Tarun Dhillon missed out on a bronze medal after he faced a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)