Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): Indian shooter Rubina Francis on Tuesday finished seventh in the finals of women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range, Rubina finished with 128.5 points. Iran's Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal with a world record score of 239.2. Turkey's Aysegul Pehlivanlar grabbed silver while Hungary's Krisztina clinched bronze.

Rubina in the first competition stage managed to gather 92.6 points from 10 shots. She aimed at a very poor 6.6 in the first stage which in end proved very costly to the Indian.

The shooter was eliminated in the next four shots as she finished at 7th place in the final. Earlier in the day, Rubina qualified for the finals of the women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event by finishing seventh with 560 points to advance to the finals of the showpiece event. (ANI)

