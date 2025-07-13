New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The foundation of a competitive squad lies in maintaining the right balance across all areas of the pitch, including positions that have evolved considerably over time, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Among them, the role of full-backs has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in modern football. No longer limited to purely defensive duties, full-backs are now expected to contribute at both ends of the pitch, offering tactical width, supporting build-up play, while also aiding in transitions.

In the Indian Super League (ISL), several teams have benefited from exceptional full-back duos who exemplify this evolution. These combinations have proven to be valuable assets in their coaches' strategies, seamlessly blending defensive resilience with attacking support.

Asish Rai and Akash Mishra came to prominence at Hyderabad FC under the guidance of Manolo Marquez. While Asish joined the team earlier, Akash arrived a season later, and together, they formed one of the most exciting young full-back pairings Indian football has seen.

Both players were dynamic, quick, and fearless: qualities that fit perfectly into Marquez's high-tempo, possession-based system. Their ability to balance attacking intent with defensive responsibility made them invaluable on either flank.

Tenacious in defence and adventurous in attack, the duo played a vital role in Hyderabad FC's ISL Cup-winning campaign in 2021-22. They were the perfect example of modern-day full-backs -- capable of stretching play, winning duels, and contributing going forward. Between them, they were involved in 11 goals during their time together, all while being part of one of the most solid and well-organised defensive lines in the league.

After rising to prominence at Hyderabad FC, Asish Rai took the next step in his career by joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant and found the perfect partner on the opposite flank in Subhasish Bose. While Asish brought pace, energy, and relentless pressing on the right, Bose offered composure, experience, and tactical discipline on the left.

The combination of youthful dynamism and seasoned maturity made them one of the most balanced and reliable full-back duos in recent ISL seasons. With Bose now captaining the side and Asish continuing to develop his all-round game, the pair has played a key role in MBSG's sustained domestic success.

Together, they've been part of a backline that has powered the Mariners to two ISL Shields and two ISL Cups over the last three seasons, which is a testament to their consistency, synergy, and ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

While Mandar Rao Dessai had been part of FC Goa since 2014, it wasn't until the 2018-19 season under Sergio Lobera that he was reinvented as a full-back, transitioning from his natural position as a winger to the left side of defence. On the opposite flank, Seriton Fernandes had already established himself as a calm and composed right-back, and together, they went on to form a balanced and dynamic full-back pairing.

Though the role was new for Mandar, his experience, composure, and attacking instincts allowed him to adapt quickly. Seriton, more reserved and positionally sound, complemented Mandar perfectly on the other side.

In their first season together as a full-back pair, FC Goa narrowly missed out on the ISL Cup, but the following campaign saw them clinch the ISL Shield. Over two strong seasons, Seriton and Mandar were vital in shaping the wide structure of the Gaurs' play and provided both width and stability in equal measure.

To this day, FC Goa fans fondly remember the consistency, chemistry, and tactical importance of the Seriton-Mandar full-back pairing.

After a successful spell at FC Goa, Mandar Rao Dessai followed head coach Sergio Lobera to Mumbai City FC, where he continued in his role as a left-back. On the opposite flank, a relatively young Amey Ranawade, who had a brief stint at FC Goa earlier, stepped into the right-back position. Together, they formed a well-balanced full-back duo in a side that was tactically fluid and dominant in possession.

Mandar brought experience to the left, excelling in ball circulation and positioning. Amey, on the other hand, offered bursts of pace and energy down the right, regularly making overlapping runs and stretching the play. Their combination was a crucial component of Mumbai City FC's ISL double-winning campaign in 2020-21 under Lobera.

In Lobera's possession-heavy system, quick switches of play and wide build-ups were essential. The Amey-Mandar pairing functioned as the engine that transitioned play efficiently from one flank to the other, creating gaps in the opposition's half and helping unlock space in central areas. The duo perfectly matched the demands of modern football.

Before shifting to the centre of defence later in his career, Rahul Bheke was one of the most dependable right-backs in the ISL. Paired with a young and energetic Nishu Kumar on the opposite flank, Bengaluru FC found a full-back duo that blended grit with athleticism during their early seasons in the league.

While Nishu initially featured as a substitute, he broke into the starting XI during the 2018-19 campaign under Carles Cuadrat, locking down the left-back position as Bheke continued to occupy the right. Their styles complemented each other well. Bheke was more defensive and disciplined, while Nishu offered thrust going forward, often linking up with Sunil Chhetri and whipping in dangerous crosses from the left.

The pairing clicked instantly and was a key reason behind Bengaluru FC's defensive dominance that season. Their balance and work ethic helped the Blues lift the ISL Cup in 2018-19. The duo continued for one more season before Nishu made the switch to Kerala Blasters FC, but their time together remains one of the standout full-back pairings in the club's ISL history. (ANI)

