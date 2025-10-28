New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The stage is set for a global boxing spectacle as the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 come to Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex from November 14 to 21, bringing together over 140 elite boxers from 18 nations, including three Olympic medalists. A strong 20-member squad will represent India at the event, led by seasoned pugilists and medalists from previous World Boxing competitions.

Donning the Indian colours will be ten men and ten women, headlined by former World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), reigning World Champion Minakshi (48kg), two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani (80kg), former World Champion Saweety Boora (75kg), and World Championship silver medalist Nupur Sheoran (80+kg). The men's contingent features an exciting mix of youth and experience, led by Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), both medalists from the earlier World Boxing Cup stages this season.

The prestigious event will feature three Paris Olympic medalists--Aeji Im of South Korea and Wu Shih-Yi and Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei--alongside multiple World Boxing Championships and World Cup gold medallists from around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, BFI President Ajay Singh said, as quoted from a press release by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), "Hosting the World Boxing Cup Finals is a proud moment for Indian boxing and a reflection of how far we've come on the global stage. Bringing the world's top nations and Olympic medallists to compete here is not just an honour, but a testament to India's growing stature as a boxing powerhouse. Our athletes have shown they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best, and this event gives them the perfect platform to prove it once again."

The Indian team also includes Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Naveen Kumar (90kg), and Narender (90+kg) in the men's section; and Preeti (54kg), Parveen (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) in the women's draw.

The World Boxing Cup Finals will mark the culmination of the sport's annual global series, featuring the season's top-ranked athletes vying across ten weight categories for the coveted World Boxing Cup trophy. (ANI)

