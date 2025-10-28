Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan will now square off against South Africa in a three-match PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series, the first of which is on Tuesday, October 28. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Pakistan will look to return to winning ways in the shortest format of the game after a disappointing Asia Cup 2025 campaign, where the Salman Ali Agha-led side lost three times to arch-rivals India, including in the final. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim at brushing aside their shock loss to Namibia earlier this month with a winning start. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

The PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series is expected to be pretty crucial in the context of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to be held in the subcontinent early next year. Pakistan will witness the return of Babar Azam in T20Is and it will be interesting to see how the star cricketer performs on his return to the national team in the shortest version of the game. South Africa will also look to prove a point and have many youngsters who can make much more than an impact, including Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, among others. Also, Quinton de Kock will look to stamp his authority upon returning to international cricket. Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs SA Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan(w), Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

South Africa National Cricket Team: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane