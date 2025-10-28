OUT! Lizaad Williams dismisses Mohammad Nawaz and that is the end of the match! South Africa have beaten Pakistan by 55 runs and it has come on the back of a stellar bowling effort led by Corbin Bosch! South Africa take a 1-0 series lead while Pakistan have a lot to worry about. Mohammad Nawaz c Corbin Bosch b Lizaad Williams 36(20) This has been a clinical performance to say the least from South Africa. The visitors have bettered the hosts across departments. Batting first, Reeza Hendricks (60) and cameos from Quinton de Kock (23), Tony de Zorzi (33) and George Linde (36) took South Africa to a fighting score, which eventually proved to be more than enough. Mohammad Nawaz was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 3/26. Pakistan, in response, had a forgettable batting performance as they were bowled out for 139 in 18.1 overs. Corbin Bosch starred for South Africa with four wickets (4/14) while George Linde took three (3/31). The PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 is on October 31 and will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
OUT! Corbin Bosch has a fourth wicket as he dismisses Naseem Shah! The tail-ender got an outside edge and Quinton de Kock did well to take the catch. Naseem Shah c Quinton de Kock b Corbin Bosch 9(9)
OUT! Corbin Bosch has struck and he has accounted for Shaheen Afridi! It is a simple caught and bowled chance and Pakistan are going down like nine pins here. Shaheen Afridi c and b Corbin Bosch 4(5)
OUT! George Linde has picked up his second wicket of the over and it is that of Faheem Ashraf! The left-hander attempted a reverse sweep but ended up handing a simple catch to Lizaad Williams. Faheem Ashraf c Lizaad Williams b George Linde 1(3)
OUT! Another wicket falls and this time, it is George Linde who has dismissed Usman Khan! The right-hander came down the track to the spinner but missed the ball and Quinton de Kock took out the stumps in a flash. Pakistan are in a heap of trouble at the moment. Usman Khan st Quinton de Kock b George Linde 12(12)
OUT! Pakistan are in deeper trouble now with Lungi Ngidi dismissing Hasan Nawaz! The right-hander missed the ball as he swung hard but missed the ball which crashed into the stumps. Hasan Nawaz b Lungi Ngidi 3(4)
OUT! Pakistan continue to slide further as George Linde dismisses Saim Ayub! The left-hander hit the ball straight to extra cover where Donovan Ferreira took a simple catch. George Linde has some revenge on Saim Ayub after being hit by Saim Ayub for a few sixes earlier. Saim Ayub c Donovan Ferreira b George Linde 37(28)
We are at the halfway mark here and South Africa are on top, having restricted Pakistan to just 70/3. Pakistan now need 125 more runs off te next 10 overs to win the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 and this will take some hitting.
OUT! Corbin Bosch has dismissed Salman Ali Agha LBW! The Pakistan captain used the DRS which showed three reds. Once again, it was the pressure of dot balls and South Africa continue to grow more into this game. Salman Agha lbw b Corbin Bosch 2(7)
OUT! Babar Azam is gone for a duck on his comeback to T20Is! The right-hander attempted an aerial shot on the off-side only to find the fielder. The whole stadium has been silenced! Babar Azam c Reeza Hendricks b Corbin Bosch 0(2)
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan will now square off against South Africa in a three-match PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series, the first of which is on Tuesday, October 28. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Pakistan will look to return to winning ways in the shortest format of the game after a disappointing Asia Cup 2025 campaign, where the Salman Ali Agha-led side lost three times to arch-rivals India, including in the final. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim at brushing aside their shock loss to Namibia earlier this month with a winning start. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?
The PAK vs SA 2025 T20I series is expected to be pretty crucial in the context of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to be held in the subcontinent early next year. Pakistan will witness the return of Babar Azam in T20Is and it will be interesting to see how the star cricketer performs on his return to the national team in the shortest version of the game. South Africa will also look to prove a point and have many youngsters who can make much more than an impact, including Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, among others. Also, Quinton de Kock will look to stamp his authority upon returning to international cricket. Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs SA Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?
Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan(w), Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad
South Africa National Cricket Team: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane