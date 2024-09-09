Greater Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) The toss for the one-off the Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan was delayed due to a wet outfield here on Monday.

The toss was scheduled at 9.30am but because of the wet outfield, the match officials would "conduct an inspection at 10am" to take a call on the start, according to an official statement from the ground authorities.

With rain and thunderstorms forecast throughout the week, it remains to be seen how many days of the Test is impacted.

This is the first-ever Test between New Zealand against Afghanistan who got their Test status in 2017.

Afghanistan, who have played 10 Tests so far, have endured defeats in their last three matches against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

For New Zealand, this will be their first Test since March and it will kick off a busy couple of months in the subcontinent ending with a three-Test series against India in October-November.

