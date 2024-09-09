Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast: This will be the first time that Afghanistan will be taking on New Zealand in the Test cricket format. This will also be the first time that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team and the New Zealand National Cricket Team will be in action after the 2024 T20 World Cup. After showcasing their capabilities in the limited-overs contest, Afghanistan is all set to take a stand in the World Test Championship (WTC). AFG vs NZ One-Off Test, Greater Noida Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match at Greater Noida Sports Complex.

As per the current WTC 2023-25 points table, Afghanistan is yet to enter the equation but on the other hand, New Zealand are in the third spot and will be eyeing a win to better their winning percentage which will eventually help them to improve their standings in the WTC 2023-25 points table. Afghanistan has not played a lot of Test matches which will eventually become a disadvantage for them. With the players having experienced Test cricket more for the New Zealand side they will have a significant advantage in this one-off Test match.

When is Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team One-Off Test is all set to take place at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from Monday, September 9 and will be played till Friday, September 13. The AFG vs NZ one-off Test has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For the AFG vs NZ match viewing option, scroll down.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test 2024 On TV?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand One-Off Test has Eurosport India as the official telecast partner in India. So, the AFG vs NZ One-Off Test 2024 live telecast will be available in India on the Eurosport India TV channel. Scroll down for the AFG vs NZ live streaming viewing option. AFG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, One-Off Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match in Greater Noida.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test 2024?

FanCode is the official OTT platform which will provide the live streaming of the AFG vs NZ One-Off Test 2024 in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the NZ vs AFG One-Off Test match online. Users will have to buy a pass to get access to live streaming. The match pass is available for INR 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).