London [United Kingdom], March 27 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with the Italian manager Antonio Conte on Monday.

The club released an official statement to announce his departure.

Also Read | Luxembourg vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of POR vs LUX on TV & Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio's first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

Also Read | MI-W vs DC-W Highlights of WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 Wickets.

Daniel Levy, Chairman said in the statement: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters."

Tottenham has certainly gone through a lot of ups and downs on the pitch as well as behind the scenes this season. Richarlison's comments after Tottenham's exit in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on 10th March started to reflect the cracks in the relationship between players and management that were slowly spreading in the camp.

After the match frustrated Richarlison didn't mince his words about the club's situation. "[On Tuesday] I was asked to take a test at the gym. He [Conte] told me that, if I was good, I would go to the game. When it was game time, he put me on the bench. These are things you can't understand," Richarlison said.

"When I enter the pitch, I give my life. I came from two good games, mainly against Chelsea, where I played the full 90 minutes, and we won the game. I guess I should have played [from the start against Milan]," Richarlison continued.

Tottenham has already lived a life without Conte on the sidelines for a brief period of time. After the Italian went for surgery, Cristian Stellini stepped up to lead Tottenham for a few games.

At this point in time, uncertainty still revolves around the fact that who will serve as Conte's long-term replacement. Julian Nagelsmann recently parted ways with Bayern Munich, he could turn out to be a potential long-term replacement for the Italian. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)