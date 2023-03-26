Luxembourg for years have been the favourite whipping boys in their qualifying group but off late there has been improvement in the national team. They are on a six-game unbeaten run which some year ago would have been difficult to comprehend. They take on Portugal in a 2024 European Qualifier with an aim to cause a massive upset in the group. The visitors opened their account in this phase with a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in Lisbon and will be keen on maintaining their lead in the points table. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez is a man know for setting up his teams for playing attacking football, which should suit this Portugal side. Luxembourg versus Portugal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player (See Post).

Mathias Olesen and Gerson Rodrigues will be leading the Luxembourg attack with the home team likely to opt for a 4-4-2 formation. Danel Sinani and Yvandro Sanches on the wings must share the bulk of the attacking responsibility amongst them. Maxime Chanot in the backline is a key player for the team and he needs to have a good game for the hosts to get a positive result.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace in the last match, and he will be raring to add on to his international goals tally. Joao Felix looked lively as well and should partner his skipper in attack. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva in midfield means the visitors will enjoy the control of the tie from the onset with the duo being in sublime form.

When is Luxembourg vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Luxembourg will take on Portugal at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Monday, March 27. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Luxembourg vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores a Brace As Portugal Register 4–0 Victory Over Liechtenstein in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Luxembourg vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal match. Portugal will make light work of the hosts and should score a few goals here. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be on the scoresheet once again and bring joy on the faces of his fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).