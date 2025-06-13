Mumbai, June 13: Tottenham Hotspur have identified Ange Postecoglou's successor and appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach on a contract until 2028. Thomas has left Brentford after spending seven impressive years in charge and leading the club to new heights. Tottenham sacked Postecoglou despite ending their 17-year trophy drought by steering them to a historic Europa League triumph. Tottenham Hotspur Captain Son Heung-Min Reflects on Ange Postecoglou’s Sacking, Says ‘You’ve Changed the Trajectory of This Club’.

"In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game. He has a proven track record in player and squad development, and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead," Tottenham said in a statement.

Thomas will be joined from Brentford by assistant coach Justin Cochrane, head of performance and first team assistant coach Chris Haslam and first team coach analyst Joe Newton, with first team assistant coach Andreas Georgson arriving from Manchester United.

The Dane manager has a major challenge ahead of him as he takes over a side that endured its worst-ever Premier League campaign after finishing 17th, barely above the relegation zone with 22 defeats and just 38 points. The 51-year-old can bag his first silverware with Tottenham just a couple of months after his appointment.

After the Dane's departure, Brentford director of football Phil Giles paid tribute to Thomas and said in a statement, "It has been a pleasure working alongside Thomas. From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club." Tottenham Hotspur Extends Ben Davies' Contract Until June 2026.

"There have been so many special moments with Thomas and nobody will ever forget the day at Wembley for the play-off final or that emotional first Premier League game against Arsenal. We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential," he added.

With the switch confirmed, Thomas will reunite with Tottenham technical director Johan Lange after their stint in Denmark at Lyngby. In his last season with Brentford, he helped the Bees finish 10th with 56 points. Tottenham will square off against the Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13 in Udine, Italy.

