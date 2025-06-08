Tottenham Hotspur have announced that the management will be extending Ben Davies' stay at the football club until the summer of 2026. Davies, who joined Hotspur in 2014, is their longest-serving senior player and has made 358 appearances for the club across competitions. Since 2014, Davies has scored nine goals for Tottenham while leading the side 13 times. The 32-year-old is also nearing 100 appearances for Wales and recently captained the national football team to a win over Liechtenstein in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Tottenham Hotspur Sack Ange Postecoglou Ahead of 2025-26 Season; Club Chairman Daniel Levy Takes Tough Call Despite Aussie Manager's UEFA Europa League Triumph.

Tottenham Hotspur Extends Ben Davies' Stay At Club

We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to extend Ben Davies' contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2025

