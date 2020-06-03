Sports News | Tottenham Confirm 1 Positive Result in Latest Premier League COVID-19 Tests

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): The Premier League has reported one positive case for the coronavirus on Wednesday after the test results for June 1, 2 of 1197 players and club staff were declared.

"The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the Premier League said in a statement.

Tottenham have revealed that the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus is a player/staff member from their club. The individual's name will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality.

The English top-flight has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league had confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

