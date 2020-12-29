London, Dec 29 (AP) Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a "few weeks" with a calf injury.

The Wales international sustained the problem in last week's League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.

Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.

"I don't expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham," Mourinho said.

"I wouldn't say it's serious but I'd say a few weeks (for Bale)."

The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho's reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period. AP

