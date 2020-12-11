Sydney [Australia], December 11 (ANI): No sooner did Jasprit Bumrah's straight drive hit Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green on the head than non-striker Mohammed Siraj dropped his bat and rushed to check on the player. The all-rounder was bowling to Bumrah when the latter's straight drive burst through his hands and struck him.

Siraj's gesture has taken the internet by storm and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture in which Green can be seen on his knees after the fierce blow and Siraj standing next to him and checking on the Australian.

"Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive," the BCCI tweeted.

All-rounder Green has been ruled out of the ongoing tour game and has been replaced by Pat Rowe, according to a Fox Cricket report.

Cricket Australia said Green will continue to be monitored by medical staff and an update on his condition will be made on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday after getting bundled out for 194.

It was all about the Indian pace bowlers firing in unison. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 and take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day. (ANI)

