Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in the the Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Batting first, Velocity were bundled out for 47 in 15.1 overs.

In reply, Traliblazers scored the runs in 7.5 overs with Deandra Dottin scoring unbeaten 29 not out off 28 balls.

Brief Scores:

Velocity: 47 allout in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9).

Traliblazers: 49 for 1 in 7.5 overs. ( Deandra Dottin 29 not out; Leigh Kasperek 1/5).

