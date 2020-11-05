Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Opting to bat, Velocity were bundled out for 47 by Trailblazers in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler, returning with incredible figures of 3.1-0-9-4.

Also Read | How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Indian Premier League Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Velocity had defeated Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match on Wednesday.

Brief Score:

Also Read | Erling Haaland's Awkward Reaction After Being Asked About Sleeping Alone Goes Viral, Fans Call The Question a Weird One (Watch Video).

Velocity: 47 allout in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)