London, Feb 1 (AP) It's the final day for clubs in European soccer to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

The January transfer window has been underwhelming, especially in the typically big-spending Premier League, but there's time for that to change on Thursday.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton to Move to Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025 season: Report.

The deadlines are spread out across the top European leagues, starting with Germany at 1700 GMT and finishing with England and Spain at 2300 GMT.

Last year's January window was highlighted by Chelsea's lavish spending. But there has been little sign of Premier League clubs being so bold this time around, even with only eight points separating the top five teams.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan Emphasizes Belief On Patience Being Key To Play Five-Day Test Matches Following Selection in Team India Squad.

At the opposite end of the standings, only seven points separate 12th-place Fulham and Everton in 18th. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)