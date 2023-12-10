Kalyani (WB), Dec 10 (PTI) TRAU FC beat Inter Kashi 3-0 to earn their first win of the I-League season at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.

TRAU had suffered seven defeats and managed a solitary draw in their eight games before Sunday's match. Their poor form, however, meant that they remain rooted at the rock bottom on the table.

Determined to turn their fortunes around, the Red Pythons came out all guns blazing, as Danish Aribam gave them the lead in the ninth minute, while Deepak Singh doubled the advantage in the 22nd.

Abraham Okyere's 76th minute fireball of a strike only helped put the result beyond all doubt. PTI PDS

