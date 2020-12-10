London [UK], December 10 (ANI): English Football League (EFL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Trevor Birch as its new Chief Executive. Birch will take up the role on January 1, 2021.

"The EFL is pleased to announce that Trevor Birch is to become the League's new Chief Executive as of 1 January 2021," EFL said in a statement.

"The appointment has been confirmed by the EFL Board, with Trevor joining the EFL from his latest position as Director of Football Operations at Tottenham Hotspur, having secured a wealth of industry experience throughout his career to date," it added.

EFL said that Trevor has also held several prominent roles within football, including Chief Executive of Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County, as well as Chair of Swansea City.

EFL Chair, Rick Parry, said he is delighted to welcome Birch to the EFL.

"I am delighted to be able to welcome Trevor Birch to the EFL. Trevor's vast experience has impressed me throughout our discussions in regards to the role and having been a strong candidate in 2019 before withdrawing from the process, I am delighted that he has opted to take up the position and is able to join the League so promptly. I thank Daniel Levy for his understanding in this respect," Parry said in a statement.

"I have known Trevor for many years and value the knowledge and expertise he has accumulated working with notable Clubs at all levels of the game including a number of Clubs in financial distress. I have no doubt that his acumen and experience will prove valuable for the EFL as we look to navigate our way out of the unprecedented set of circumstances presented to us by Covid-19 alongside considering the challenges of future reform to the pyramid as we look to develop long-term sustainability in the EFL," he added.

Reflecting on the appointment, Birch said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Spurs, however the opportunity to play a role in the EFL at such a crucial time is one I couldn't turn down. There is a big job to be done dealing with the effect of the pandemic, together with participating in discussions on the future structure of football and I hope I can make a meaningful contribution to that process."

EFL said that with Trevor's appointment confirmed, current EFL CEO David Baldwin will leave his role on December 31, 2020. (ANI)

