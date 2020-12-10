Sparta Prague vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: AC Milan will visit Sparta Prague for their final Group H match in Europa League 2020-21. AC Milan have confirmed their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League but will play to finish first in the group. They are currently placed second in the group and are a point behind OSC Lille, who have 11 points from five matches and play Celtic FC in their final group game. AC Milan need a win and hope Lille fail to win to end the group stages as a top-ranked team.

AC Milan are still without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is nursing an injury. But coach Stefano Pioli has the rest of his squad available and will surely want to end the group stages on top. Sparta Prague, who are already out of the reckoning, will hope to play party spoilers and also end their campaign in Europe with a win at home.

When is Sparta Prague vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sparta Prague vs AC Milan match in UEFA Europa League will be played on December 11, 2020 (Thursday midnight). The match will be held at the Letna Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sparta Prague vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Sparta Prague vs AC Milan match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sparta Prague vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Sparta Prague vs AC Milan clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Group H match online for fans in India.

