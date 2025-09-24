Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 (ANI): The SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur witnessed a unique celebration of determination as the Wheeling Happiness Foundation, led by Padma Shree Deepa Malik, organised a para-athlete kabaddi exhibition match in collaboration with the Capri Sports Foundation on Wednesday, as per a release from PKL.

The match, played between two spirited teams - Para Dhakad and Para Warriorz - featured para-athletes with varied disabilities, including arm amputees (above wrists and elbows), leg amputees (above and below the knee), and polio survivors with weak limbs. Each team comprised 12 players, all of whom showcased immense skill on the mat.

Also Read | New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Adding to the significance of the day, players from Bengal Warriorz of the Pro Kabaddi League were present to cheer for the para-athletes, turning the contest into a moving display of sportsmanship and solidarity.

Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal was left inspired, "It was a very nice match to watch, and I consider them the real heroes. They have a lot of struggles in life. If we get a small injury, we take rest, but despite their struggles, they are working hard and playing so well. So it is very motivating for us as kabaddi players."

Also Read | Is India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

For the para-athletes themselves, the occasion was nothing short of historic. Vikas Kumar, a Para Athletics 100m Silver Medalist at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland, reflected on how far para-kabaddi has come, "I used to participate in general able-bodied para-athletics till Rajesh sir (coach) and Deepa ma'am worked hard to bring up para-kabaddi in our country.

"A lot of my para-athletes have now moved into para-kabaddi as well. And now, playing on such a big stage is a very proud feeling, especially because our para-athletes are being looked at in the same light as the able-bodied athletes," he added.

Coach Rajesh Kumar, Bhim Awardee and Asian Para Games medalist (2010), emphasised the importance of such exposure, "We thank the PKL for this opportunity that has been provided for our players. It will give our para-kabaddi players a new identity. It will also act as motivation for the athletes who are sitting at home and watching us play.

"The future of our para-kabaddi players is very bright, and now even more because of the PKL. We hope that the players from the two teams today will show their talent in the future," he added.

For the athletes, playing on the PKL mat itself was a dream come true. Sachin Tandel, para-kabaddi gold medalist at Sri Lanka in 2021, shared his pride: "I have been playing para-kabaddi since 2018. And this opportunity that we got today to play on the PKL mat - to represent para-athletes on this stage - is a very proud moment for me." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)