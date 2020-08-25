Colorado [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Formula 1 on Tuesday announced that four more races have been added in the 2020 calendar, including the Turkish Grand Prix.

As a result, Turkey's Istanbul Park will host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The Turkish Grand Prix will be run on November 15, just before a back-to-back double header in Bahrain, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 26 followed by the Sakhir Grand Prix on December 6.

The season concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 13.

"We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible," Formula 1 said in an official statement.

"Sadly, we will not be racing in China this season and want to thank our partner Juss Sports for their support and engagement in recent months and hugely look forward to returning to Shanghai next year," it added.

Formula 1 has also confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was initially postponed earlier this year, will now not be run in 2020, bringing the current race total to 17 for the season.

Currently, Marcedes' Lewis Hamilton is at the top of the Drivers' Standings for the 2020 season as he has 132 points, 27 points clear of the second-placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Mercedes also leads the Contructors' Standings as the team has 221 points, 86 points clear of second-placed Red Bull.

The Belgium Grand Prix will next take place on the weekend of 28-30 August. (ANI)

