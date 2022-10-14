Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 to register their second straight victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan amassed 30 points between them to hand the Mumbai side a scintillating victory.

Narender chipped in with a few raids as Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 6-4 in the seventh minute.

Guman Singh led the charge for U Mumba through some fantastic raids, but the Thalaivas kept inching ahead.

In the 13th minute, the defence unit stepped up for the Tamil Nadu side and further widened their lead at 10-7.

Moments later, Narender pulled off another brilliant raid to reduce U Mumba to three players on the mat.

But, soon after, Jai Bhagwan effected a multi-point raid to help the Mumbai side level the scores at 12-12.

However, the Thalaivas managed to keep their noses in front at 16-15 at the end of the first half.

Guman Singh pulled off a multi-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half and soon after the U Mumba team inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 20-17.

Bhagwan effected two raid points in the 27th minute as the Thalaivas were reduced to three players on the mat.

Moments later, Ashish carried out a fabulous raid as U Mumba inflicted another ALL OUT and took a massive lead at 31-22.

Raiders Ashish, Guman and Bhagwan kept picking up points and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for U Mumba.

In another match, Jaipur Pink Panthers rode on a brilliant performance from raider Arjun Deshwal to earn their second win in the tournament, beating Haryana Steelers with a 44-31.

Deshwal, who was in top form, earned 14 points to win, while Rahul Chaudhari, and Sunil Kumar also made useful contributions for Jaipur.

