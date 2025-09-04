Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): Opening batter Muhammad Waseem is set to lead the 17-member UAE squad in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 9 September, as per the UAE cricket website.

UAE are placed in Group A. India, Oman, and Pakistan are the other three teams in the group. UAE will take on India in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 10 September.

Right-arm quick Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh are the two additions to the UAE's side from the ongoing T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the rest of the squad retaining their places.

UAE play Oman at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, 15 September. Their last group game is with Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 17 September.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

UAE squad for T20I tri-series: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan. (ANI)

