Milan [Italy], February 17 (ANI): Goals from Robert Firmino and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool defeat Inter Milan while Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg played out a draw in this season's UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties on Wednesday.

At San Siro, Firmino first registered a goal in the 75th minute, and eight minutes later, Salah doubled Liverpool's lead, and as a result, the Reds registered a 2-0 victory.

In the game between Salzburg and Bayern, the former took the lead in the game as Chukwubuike Adamu first registered a goal in the 21st minute of the game.

However, Bayern managed to walk away with a draw after Kingsley Coman registered a goal in the dying minutes and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of brilliance deep into added time to give Paris Saint-Germain FC a slender lead against Real Madrid while Manchester City scored five for the third time in this season's UEFA Champions League to beat Sporting CP in their last 16.

At the Parc des Princes, Mbappe struck in added time after Thibaut Courtois' save from Lionel Messi's penalty kept the visitors' level. (ANI)

