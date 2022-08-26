Istanbul [Turkey], August 26 (ANI): The draw for the Champions League, the holy grail of football was drawn in Turkey on August 25. The fans will get to witness the finest clubs in the world playing for the coveted trophy with some great matchups on the cards.

Hamit Altintop (former Turkish football player) and Yaya Toure (a former Ivorian football player) drew from the team pots to determine the teams in different groups.

This year's Champions League draw features some extremely exciting draws.

Barcelona has been drawn against Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 Champions League group stages, which means Robert Lewandowski will play against his former club, while Manchester City's Erling Haaland will face off with his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski left Bayern Munich bitterly in July to join Barcelona in a EUR50 million deal, and the two clubs have been drawn together in Group C. Haaland had left Borussia Dortmund for a EUR60 million deal to join Premier League team, Manchester City in June.

Due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November, this season's Champions League group stage will be played over a shorter period of time of nine weeks rather than the usual 12 weeks.

The knockout stages of the competition will begin on February 14, 2023, one year later than what was the trend in previous years.

On June 10, 2023, the final will be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The list of the various teams that will feature in the eight groups are:

Group A - Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy), Rangers (Scotland).

Group B - FC Porto (Portugal), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium).

Group C - Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic).

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Sporting CP (Portugal), Marseille (France).

Group E - AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), FC Salzburg (Austria), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia).

Group F - Real Madrid (Spain), RB Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland).

Group G - Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark).

Group H - Paris Saint-Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Maccabi Haifa (Israel). (ANI)

