Madrid [Spain], March 16 (ANI): Liverpool bowed out of the UEFA Champions League after a 6-2 aggregate defeat to defending champions Real Madrid on Bernabeu on Thursday.

Karim Benzema's late strike condemned the 2018-19 champions to a 1-0 loss in the second leg. Liverpool had earlier lost 2-5 in the first leg, as per Sky Sports.

Liverpool's loss at Anfield had left them with no choice but to play out of their skins away from home but the reigning champions Real Madrid took advantage of the home conditions, with Benzema striking in the 78th minute.

Darwin Nunez was denied twice in an entertaining first half by Thibaut Courtois, but Liverpool's goalkeeper also made a series of saves to keep trouble at bay.

Madrid will now aim to lift the trophy for the 15th time, leaving Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with the sole aim of a top-four finish in the Premier League in a disappointing season.

In the starting lineup, Klopp included an additional forward, Diogo Jota, leaving plenty of space for Real Madrid to attack right from the start.

Benzema and Vinicius Junior, a pair that terrorised The Reds in the first leg, threatened to score an opener but latter's cut-back eluded his teammate and visitors made the save successfully. Alisson went on to make the save once again by tipping a long-range effort from Eduardo Camavinga onto the crossbar.

Luka Modric sent another powerful strike but Liverpool started to grow into the game. Nunez and Cody Gakpo had scoring opportunities but could not make much out of it.

At the end of half-time, the scoreline remained 1-0.

Madrid's combined experience was evident in the second half as they controlled the game well and negated Liverpool's attacking threat, Luka Modric was once again at the heart of things.

Madrid had some scoring opportunities which they failed to convert into a goal. Just when it seemed that the Reds could secure a draw, Benzema struck in the 78th minute.

Liverpool's next game is on Saturday, April 1, when they face Manchester City in the Premier League. Their scheduled meeting with Fulham this weekend faced postponement due to the Cottagers' participation in the FA Cup.

The quarter-finalists of the UEFA Champions League: Benfica, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Napoli, Real Madrid. (ANI)

