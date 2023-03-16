South Africa and West Indies lock horns in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The two sides faced off in the recently concluded two-game Test series, which hosts South Africa won by 2-0. Visitors will now be looking to bounce back after the defeat in longer format of the game. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs WI 1st ODI 2023 live streaming online have landed on the right page. Below you can get all the information related to South Africa vs West Indies live streaming and telecast in India. Shreyas Iyer Ruled out of India vs Australia ODI Series, Confirms Fielding Coach T Dilip.

The ODI series against South Africa will begin the Shai Hope's reign as captain as former champions look to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Same goes for South Africa as well. The Proteas will be looking to set things in order before the World Cup.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023, Match Time and Venue as per IST

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 match will be played at the Buffalo Park, East London . The SA vs WI game is scheduled to be held on March 16, 2023 (Thursday) and will begin at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023, Match in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies as there is no official broadcaster of West Indies tour of South Africa 2023 series in India.

How To Watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can, however, follow the South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 online. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

