Geneva [Switzerland], June 13 (ANI): Switzerland secured their first win of the UEFA Nations League campaign and turned Group A2 on its head with a 1-0 win against Portugal in Geneva on Sunday.

Haris Seferovic's goal was timed at 57 seconds, the fastest-ever in the UEFA Nations League. With this win, Switzerland have claimed victory in their last three home meetings against Portugal.

The hosts belied their position at the bottom of Group A2 by starting on the front foot against a much-changed Portugal side, who were without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

It took just 57 seconds for Switzerland to go in front, Silvan Widmer's teasing delivery from the right picking out Haris Seferovic in the box. The Benfica forward showed great awareness to direct his powerful header into the far corner of the net, just out of the reach of the helpless Rui Patricio.

Portugal took time to adjust after the early shock and created their best opportunity of the first half 17 minutes in. Bruno Fernandes' deep corner was nodded back into the danger area by Ruben Neves and Danilo's powerful header was pushed away expertly by Jonas Omlin.

The visitors looked a different proposition after the interval and it took just four minutes for the 2019 champions to test the Swiss goalkeeper. Andre Silva collected a Nuno Mendes pass, side-footing a low strike that Omlin kept out with his legs.

Switzerland were still a threat on the counter and Seferovic could have added a second but dragged his low shot across the face of goal.

Fernando Santos' men looked buoyed by the introduction of the likes of Goncalo Guedes, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva during the second period and all three provided extra attacking impetus, but Omlin was up to everything they threw at him.

Granit Xhaka, Switzerland captain after the match said: "I had a good feeling before the game because I knew we could beat a team like Portugal, a bigger team, because we have the quality to. I'm more than happy for the team, for the people outside who are always supporting us. A big three points for us today." (ANI)

