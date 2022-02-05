Beijing, Feb 5 (AP) Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko has cleared COVID-19 protocols by returning two negative tests on consecutive days. That allows him to begin preparing for the men's individual competition that begins Tuesday.

It was one day too late for his team, though. The Ukrainians scored zero points for the men's discipline in the team competition on Friday because Shmuratko was still going through protocols, taking them out of the running for a medal.

Also Read | Babar Azam Has All Desired Qualities, Can Become Number One Test Batter, Says Ricky Ponting.

The team competition resumes Sunday with the women's short program. Then the top five nations will advance to the free skate, which begins with the men later the same day. The event concludes with the women, pairs and dance free skates on Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)