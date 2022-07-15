Pune, Jul 15 (PTI) South Asian Games medallist Pratik Waikar star pole diver Pothireddy Sivareddy were among the 143 players who were picked by six franchises for the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League slated at Balewadi here from August 14-September 24.

240 players from 28 states and Union Territories were divided into four categories -- A, B, C and D -- according to their performances at International and National levels, a statement from the League said.

77 out of 143 top players from category A were offered INR 5 Lakh that include the likes of Waikar, Andhra Pradesh's Pothireddy Sivareddy, Tamil Nadu's M Vignesh, and Karantaka's Gowtham MK.

While Waikar and defender Gowtham were picked by Telugu Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts respectively as their first pick, Chennai Quick Guns added local boy Vignesh to their squad.

26-year-old allrounder and one of the best pole divers in the country Sivareddy will represent the Gujarat franchise.

Maharashtra's Mahesh Shinde (Chennai Quick Guns) became the first player to be picked in the historic players draft.

"Now the franchises will get to work with the players' camp and the coaching camp till August 1. Our endeavor at Ultimate Kho Kho will be to market the game and make this league a grand success," Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi stated.

A total of 34 matches will be played over the period of 21 days in the first season.

The knockout matches will be played in a playoff format which will consist of qualifier and eliminator matches.

