Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on acquiring Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The Gunners were in the market looking for a left-back to compete alongside Kieran Tierney after several sources reported that Nuno Tavares could be out on loan. After missing out on Lisandro Martinez, who looks set to join Manchester United, Arsenal have turned their attention to signing Zinchenko from the Premier League champions Manchester City. Cristiano Ronaldo Works out in Gym, Shares Shirtless Pic Amid Transfer Rumours

According to The Athletic, City are willing to let the 25-year depart if their valuation is met. If this signing goes through, Arsenal would end up signing a second player from Pep Guardiola's side after securing the services of striker Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta is believed to be interesting in signing Zinchenko, having worked with him earlier during his time as City's assistant coach.

Arsenal might not be too sad after missing out on Lisandro Martinez if they end up signing Zinchenko. The Ukrainian is a proven success in the Premier League and has tasted a considerable amount of success with Manchester City.

The North London side have already signed four players so far in the summer transfer window with acquisitions in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner. They still are in need of reinforcements in the midfield, wings and left-back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).