London [UK], July 15 (ANI): After the defeat against England in the second ODI by 100 runs, India captain Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli, who is currently struggling with bad form, saying he is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance.

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance," Rohit said in a post-match press conference.

Having sat out the first ODI on Tuesday due to a groin strain, Kohli this morning took a sort of a batting fitness test before giving a firm nod to India coach Rahul Dravid about him being ready.

In the second ODI Kohli played a knock of 16 runs in 25 balls. Kohli had a disappointing run of form in the T20I series against England, as he could manage only 12 runs in his two innings.

"I pointed this out in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings (to bounce back). That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," he added.

Talking about early wickets tumble, Sharma said, "Know that when 5 or 6 wickets of the team fall, it is a little difficult to win. England covered a good today, they had 6 wickets for 150. After a good partnership, they made 246. It is a challenge for us as well that when our 5 or 6 wickets fall, then we also have to learn how to score runs. We need to focus on how we maintain our balance."

India's captain praised England's batting order and said that their player can bat well even at the number 8 or 9 as in the match Three Lions lower order helped them to post a comfortable total against the visitors.

"In such games, the bowlers try their best to get wickets. But in England's Batters order, you can bat up to 8 or 9 numbers. England's batting order is longer than Numare's, so this is what they benefit from," he added.

Talking about the match, Reece Topley's stunning six-wicket haul guided England to a mammoth 100 runs win over India in the second ODI of the three-match series, here at Lord's on Thursday.

Topley took six, while David Willey, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone picked up one wicket each. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya scored the highest 29 runs respectively for the team.

Chasing 247, India stuttered at the start, losing both experienced batters Rohit Sharma (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (9) in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant then departed for a nought, while Virat Kohli continued his pile run with a calm 16 off 25 deliveries.

Kohli's show was ended by David Willey. His wicket left India tottering at 31 for four before Suryakumar Yadav smashed 27 off 29 deliveries and Hardik Pandya played a knock of 29 from 44 balls to restore the innings.

Wickets continued to fall in Oval, with none of the visitors playing any significant knock. Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed in with a 44-ball 29 by Liam Livingstone. England bundled out India or 146 in the 39th over at the 'Mecca of Cricket'. (ANI)

