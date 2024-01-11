Gqeberha (South Africa), Jan 11 (PTI) Virat Kohli is managing the backend of his international career quite niftily, hence AB de Villiers isn't one bit surprised at the possibility of his good mate playing another T20 World Cup in some months' time.

Kohli, who last played a T20 during the showpiece's semi-final against England in Adelaide in November, 2022, is back in the national squad for the Afghanistan T20Is and will play the last two games.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Auckland.

“I am not surprised at all. I am very happy for Virat and Rohit. You want to get your best team out there to win the T20 World Cup.

Yes, I understand the criticism out there that youngsters have been missing out and guys who have been playing all the time,” De Villiers, who is a commentator in SA20, told PTI during an interaction with select media.

Also Read | FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says 'Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge'.

De Villiers feels that both skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli are still part of the best Indian T20 side and the move to consider them for the global meet is a prudent one.

“I was in a similar position at the back-end of my career and it didn't work out for me. It's working out for Virat and Rohit and I think it's the right move, a smart move as you want your experienced players to be out there and they have been there and done it before and they can try to win World Cup for you,” De Villiers, one of South Africa's greatest batters in the post-apartheid era, said.

Asked what is it that ticks for Kohli and the recipe of his near 16-year journey for India, De Villiers spoke about the optimum balance that an elite sportsperson needs to strike, something he wished to have achieved.

“Virat grew up with cricket in his blood and that keeps him going. Same thing that kept me going and towards the end of my career when fire started burning out that's when I called it a day.

“I think he has got a fantastic balance in his life with his family and spends a bit of time with them. He has started managing his career well which I could have done better towards the end of my career,” De Villiers said.

‘Newlands track was normal for me'

==========================

The shortest Test in terms of overs was recently played at the Newlands, Cape Town, where India beat South Africa by seven wickets in just over 106 overs of play across one and half days.

Was that the fastest Newlands track ever?

“No. It looked pretty normal to me,” said De Villiers.

“Newlands is known for a lively first session on Day 1. If you can fight it out, it gets a lot easier after that but it has shown once again that you got to play positive cricket. Aiden Markram scored that hundred. I think gameplans were wrong for both teams on Day 1,” he observed.

“Both teams were very conservative, not taking the bowlers on, getting them off their lengths just like you do with good spinners in India. If you let them bowl to you, you are not going to survive.

“It was lively, it was fast but I think they could have played it better in the first innings. In the second (innings), there was better batting.”

‘Bazball based on conditions'

====================

De Villiers said 'Bazball', England's aggressive method of batting in Tests under coach Brendon McCullum can't be a “one size fits all” theory.

The South African, who has 22 Test hundreds in 114 games, feels that positive cricket always doesn't mean going hell for leather without respecting conditions.

“I don't believe in Bazball. I believe in positive cricket. You can't play conservatively. It's about absorbing the pressure and applying as much as you can when you get the opportunity.

“It (Bazball) can be applied on any conditions provided time is right. Identifying the moment and running through the door when it's open,” he opined.

England will face India in a five-match series at the latter's home from later this month.

‘No one from RCB has contacted me'

==========================

A bona-fide RCB legend, it is surprising that De Villiers hasn't been sought by the franchise for being a mentor or consultant despite being the greatest all-round T20 batter of his generation.

“I haven't spoken to anyone there. No one has contacted me at all. If I am asked to be there for a day or 2 as mentioned by Virat – he made a light comment that why don't you spend time with us, and that offer is still on table, more as a friend, and not as coach or any role to play.”

But the 39-year-old said he would be happy to guide anyone in Royal Challengers Bangalore, who wants T20 batting tips from the legend himself.

“If some batters talk to me, I will definitely share my knowledge and experience and maybe there will be a more professional role on the table.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)