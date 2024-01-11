NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: New Zealand and Pakistan face-off in the first game of the five-match T20I series. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland and will start at 11:40 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I match. On Which Channel New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch NZ vs PAK T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

This is Shaheen Afridi’s first assignment as captain of Pakistan after Babar Azam stepped down from T20 captaincy. The right-handed batsman could be rested for the series opener with Pakistan expected to test some new combinations. For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson is back in the squad. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked seven players from New Zealand team and four from Pakistan to complete our NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Schedule: Get NZ vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Kane Williamson (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ) and Fakhar Zaman (PAK).

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) and Aamer Jamal (PAK)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kane Williamson (c) and Daryl Mitchell (vc).

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Sahibzada Farhan/Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Aamer Jamal (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ).

