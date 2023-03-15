New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen was handed a challenging draw as she was surprisingly unseeded in the light flyweight division at the Women's World Boxing Championships starting here on Thursday.

Competing in the 50kg class, Zareen, a reigning world champion, is one of only six boxers in her category playing the round of 64.

Also Read | DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 14 at Mumbai.

While she will have an easy start as she faces Azerbaijan's Anakhanim Ismayilova in the first round, Zareen will be up against top seed and 2022 African Champion Roumaysa Boualam next.

If she gets past Boualam, Zareen will potentially face Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Tsukimi Namiki of Japan in the semi-final and final respectively.

Also Read | DC-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 14.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) has received a first-round bye while Saweety Boora (81kg) will be just a win away from securing the medal as she starts her campaign in the last eight stage after being given a bye in the opening round.

Lovlina will face Mexico's Vanessa Ortiz in the Round-of-16. However, a mouth-watering semifinal clash between two Olympics medallists is on the cards as the Indian is placed along with Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Li Qian of China in the same half.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria was also handed a tough draw as she will have to potentially overcome a strong title contender in Rio Olympics champion Estelle Mossely of France in the 60kg quarterfinals while the silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil is placed in the other half.

Similarly, Preeti (54kg), who begins her campaign against Hungary's Hanna Lakotar, also faces tough challenges as she is likely to fight against last edition's silver medallists Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania and Jutamas Jitpong in the second and third round respectively.

The home country's other boxers, CWG champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shruti Yadav (70kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) will have a relatively easy path at the ongoing championship.

Besides Zareen, Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti will also be seen in action on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)